Soha Ali Khan Shares 'Terrifying' Experience Of Working With Sharmila Tagore; 'Her Standards Are Very High'

Soha Ali Khan in her recent interaction with a leading daily opened up on her experience of working with his mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and called it 'terrifying'.

She told Indian Express, "I have worked with my mother in a film called Life Goes On, which was terrifying. To do one advertisement with her, I feel very scared. Her standards are very high. Everything from costumes to design to matching shoes, she does it all in two weeks in advance. And when it comes to me, my clothes inevitably have some dal stain or something and I am least bothered."

Soha Ali Khan Opens Up On Her Renewed Interesting In Acting; Says 'I Will Start Doing More Things For Myself'

Speaking about the 2009 film Life Goes On, Sharmila essayed the role of Manju and Soha essayed the role of his daughter Dia. The film had bagged an award at Pravasi International Film Festival and London Asian Film Festival respectively.

In an interview with Indian Express, Soha said, "I have worked with my mother in a film called Life Goes On, which was terrifying. To do one advertisement with her, I feel very scared. Her standards are very high. Everything from costumes to design to matching shoes, she does it all in two weeks in advance. And when it comes to me, my clothes inevitably have some dal stain or something and I am least bothered."

Soha Ali Khan Gives A Glimpse Of Jeh's First Rakhi With Her Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Further, the Tum Mile actress also talked about her mother's reaction when she had sought her advice during Rang De Basanti.

Soha told the tabloid, "My mother...told me that there is only one director and that there is no point for her to tell me anything. I remember, during Rang De Basanti, I had asked her how would she attempt the character I played. And she said, 'You have to listen to only one person - the director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. You must follow his lead'. That is also useful because if you keep taking several inputs, you can get confused."

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan recently made her acting comeback after a hiatus with the ZEE5 web series Kaun Banega Shekhawati co-starring Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Kriti Kamra and Anya Singh.