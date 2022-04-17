    For Quick Alerts
      Soha Ali Khan Turns Daughter Inaaya Into A Cute Easter Egg That’s ‘Ready To Hatch,’ See Adorable Post

      Soha Ali Khan recently shared an adorable picture of her daughter Inaaya on her social media account that’s now gone viral on social media. On the occasion of Easter, the actress wrapped her daughter Inaaya in paper and captioned the photo, “My little Easter egg is ready to hatch!!”

      The post was showered with a lot of love from fans as well as Soha’s sister Saba, who wrote, “Love her loads ..my jaan.” The comments section below the photo was flooded with hearts, while a few others found similarities to Kareena Kapoor’s son, Taimur.

      One user wrote, “For a minute, I thought it was Tim Tim.. That eyes… Family genes… Lots of love inni… ” Another person added, “Too cute and adorable!” Check out the post below:

      A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

      Soha Ali Khan tied the knot with Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and the couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Soha had opened up about how they both divide parental responsibilities equally.

      She had shared, “We split up the parenting duties equally, whenever Kunal is around the house, he takes care of everything else while I do the same when I’m not working. It takes way more than one person to bring up a child, however.” She also mentioned that owing to their hectic schedules, they need to be away from Inaaya for a certain stretch of time, something which the little one has understood.

      Read more about: soha ali khan inaaya easter
      Story first published: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 21:39 [IST]
      X