Sohail Khan And Seema Khan File For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage

Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan had been working on his marriage with wife Seema Khan, however, from the looks of it the couple has decided to part ways officially. According to reports, Sohail and Seema who share two kids have filed for divorce on Friday (May 13).

The news came out after the two were spotted outside the family court in Mumbai leaving separately. A source from the family court revealed to ETimes, "Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today. They have filed for a divorce. Both were friendly towards each other.'

The couple is yet to release an official statement about their divorce. However, back in 2017, there were reports suggesting that the couple is headed towards a divorce. In an episode of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Seema and Sohail were seen living separately and were co-parenting their two kids, Nirvaan and Yohan.

Seema also opened up about her relationship with Sohail in one of the episodes of the show. She had said, "It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day."

For the unversed, Sohail and Seema tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Nirvaan Khan in 2000. In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy.