somy-ali-reveals-salman-khan-s-reply-when-she-proposed-marriage-to-him

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Somy Ali recalled her dating days with ex-flame Salman Khan, and revealed how the superstar had reacted when she proposed marriage to him. Somy said when she confessed about her feelings towards Salman in front of the latter, he told her that he was already in a relationship with someone else.

Somy said, "We used to watch Hindi films. I saw Maine Pyaar Kiya, and I had developed a crush on Salman. I had a dream that night, and I decided to go to India. When I was 16, it was ridiculous for me to think that I could go to Mumbai and marry him. I dreamt of marriage and thought it was a prediction from God. I started looking for a suitcase. I told mom that I'm going to Mumbai to get married to Salman Khan!"

She further revealed when she and Salman were heading to Nepal, she was sitting next to him and at that moment, she decided to propose marriage to him.

"We were heading to Nepal. I was sitting next to him. I just removed his photo showing it to him. I told him, 'I have come all the way to marry you!' He said, 'I have a girlfriend.' I said that doesn't matter. I was a teenager. Our relationship started after a year when I turned 17. He did tell me first, 'I love you.' It didn't take a lot of convincing," added Somy.

Reportedly, Somy and Salman were in a relationship from 1991 to 1999.