Sona Mohapatra Defends Ira Khan After Latter Gets Trolled For Her Birthday Outfit

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's Ira recently celebrated her birthday with a pool party. Soon, pictures from her birthday celebrations went viral on social media. A section of netizens criticised her for wearing a bikini around a father.

Singer-composer Sona Mohapatra came out in support of Ira and slammed trolls for questioning Ira's birthday outfit. She schooled them that the young girl is 25-year-old and does not need her father's approval to exercise her choices.

Sona took to her Instagram page and wrote, "All the people outraging about Ira Khan's choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn't in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn't need her dad's approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India."

As soon as the 'Ambarsariyaan' singer shared this post on social media, fans lauded Sona for not mincing her words.

An Instagram user wrote, "Signs of ppl with no meaning and purpose in life. Imagine how little they must care about their own dreams and desires if all they do day in and day out is point fingers at other." Another one commented, "Respect your voice on this. More power to free choice and better thinking by us as the world." "I thank my stars every day I don't live in India, and that my daughter can dress up anyway around her father. People don't realize that when they question a woman's choice of clothes around her father, they're giving her father the right to lust over her. They're saying he has no control over himself and all female bodies elicit the same response in him. How sad," read another comment.

Ira Khan, a strong advocate of mental health, often finds herself in the news for her awareness videos on the same. In the past, she had said that she is 'unbothered' about the hate on social media or what people comment on her for that matter.