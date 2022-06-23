Sona Mohapatra Recalls Getting Gang Rape Threats For Calling Out Salman Khan For Misogyny; 'It Was Horrible'

Sona Mohapatra is one of the few celebrities who doesn't shy away from voicing her opinions fearlessly. As a result of this, the singer often finds herself at the receiving end of trolls. Recently while speaking with ETimes, Sona recalled how she was brutally trolled and given gape rape threats when she slammed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for his statements on Priyanka Chopra's decision to walk out of his film Bharat.

For the unversed, Salman had said that Priyanka left the 'biggest film of her career' to marry singer-actor Nick Jonas adding that usually people leave their husbands for this chance. Sona Mohapatra had criticised Salman's statement and tweeted, "@priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with and more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey."

In her latest chat with a leading tabloid, Sona opened up on the 'hideous' trolling that she faced for calling out Salman Khan for his misogynistic statements.

The singer said, "I had gone through the most hideous trolling, including death threats and literally shit being delivered in dabbas (lunch boxes) in my studio, because I had called out Salman Khan for his misogyny and statements. My statements had gone viral."

Sona revealed that the trolling continued for two months and the Minister of Women and Child Welfare had to launch a campaign for better safety of women and children online.

She also recalled her photographs being morphed onto porn sits and receiving gang rape threats.

"It was horrible. And then we realised it was a consolidated digital army that was not necessarily just made up of fans. It further scared away women from being online. It was premeditated. There were a lot of paid bots that were in this whole game. I decided to take it up head on and it was horrible for my family. It was exhausting, and somedays Ram (Sampath, musician and her husband) would come back to the studio and I would be sobbing on my couch. You'll see a lot of those swollen looks in my documentary, Shut Up Sona, because dealing with the constant trolling and the constant negativity was not easy. It's not something I enjoy for sure. But it is still worth going through, because it does slowly change the conversations," ETimes quoted Sona as saying.

Sona Mohapatra is currently gearing up for the release of her documentary, Shut Up Sona which is slated to release on ZEE5.