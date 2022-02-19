sonakshi-sinha-does-not-want-to-portray-characters-that-are-not-strong-enough

Actress Sonakshi Sinha who made her Bollywood debut with Dabangg in 2010, is happy with her journey so far. During her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, she asserted that she does not want to portray those characters anymore which are not strong enough.

She told Hindustan Times, "I don't want to be repetitive or portray characters that are not strong enough."

She further clarified that she is not referring to typical damsel in distress kind of roles, and if I she has to play that at some point, it's her job to portray every character with much aplomb.

"Tomorrow if I get to play a serial killer, I won't say that I can't do it. As an actor, you have to play different roles. In terms of importance of roles, I would like to be at par with the actors I am working with," said the Rowdy Rathore actress.

When asked about her take on 'commercial heroine' image, she said that she feels everything comes at the right time, and then only, everything falls into place.

She further added that she has never strategised anything, or thought that at this point she will only do only certain kind of films. She was hoping to do everything right from the beginning.

"I did a film like Lootera right at the beginning of my career, right in the middle of those commercial films, because I wanted to do it. From the beginning, people have never questioned my abilities as an actor, so it wasn't difficult for people to imagine me in certain kind of roles," averred Sinha.

She further said, "Because I did films like that, that's why I got to do films like Double XL. I am totally grateful that I could make a debut with a film like Dabangg. I got power, strength and courage to go ahead and pick films which are headlined by me."