Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Fake Marriage Photo With Salman Khan

Recently, a picture claiming that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his 'Dabangg' co-star Sonakshi Sinha have got secretly married went viral on social media. Various social media accounts had shared that picture with their own interpretation.

Some claimed that the wedding had taken place in Dubai. A few of them said that it was a hush-hush ceremony in Mumbai. The photo featured Salman putting a ring on Sonakshi's finger. While the superstar looked dashing in a white shirt and biege jacket, the Noor actress donned a traditional red sari with jewellery and sindoor.

However, the netizens soon pointed out that this picture circulating on social media is fake and has been Photoshopped. Now, Sonakshi Sinha has also reacted to this viral picture.

She took to her Instagram story to react to a post on a social news aggregator and wrote, "Are you so dumb that you can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture." She followed it with three laughing emoticons.

Meanwhile, netizens also reacted to the fake picture. A user wrote, "It's beyond embarrassing at this point; heights of ridiculous." Another one wrote, "This photo looks like Race 3 CG level and some people still believe this is true."

Workwise, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Double XL which also stars Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. She is also a part of Kakuda co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. On the other hand, Salman Khan's upcoming projects are Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2.