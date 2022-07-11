Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Marriage Rumours; Says Her Parents Are Not As Much Bothered As The Public

It seems Sonakshi Sinha is in no mood to talk about her marriage to media anytime soon. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Sonakshi opened up about her marriage rumours and said that her parents are bothered about her marriage as much as the public. She also said that she does not want to be discussed among people because of her personal life.

"I have always maintained that if I'm being spoken about, I would rather be spoken about for my work (rather than my personal life). But of course, people are curious. They want to know what's going on in my life and they can speculate all they want," Sonakshi told Hindustan Times.

She further said that until he is not ready to share her life with the world, she will not do it, because she has always been that sort of a person. And that reflects on her social media as well.

The 35-year-old actor continued, "It reflects in the places I go to, or where I'm seen and where I am not seen. It is very easy for me to balance that out. I will only share with the world what I want to share and nothing else."

The Dabangg actress believes that it is important for her as a person to protect certain parts of herself, because she does not want to be available to everyone all the time.

When asked about what would she like to tell people regarding her marriage rumours, she said, "Even my parents don't ask me so much about my marriage than the media and the public. Even my parents are not bothered, as much as them."

With respect to work, she will next be seen in a horror comedy Kakuda.