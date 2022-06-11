Sonali Bendre: I Am Looking The Best I Have Ever Looked

Actress Sonali Bendre's latest web series The Broken News is currently streaming on ZEE5. In the web series, the actress plays Amina Qureshi, a 45-year-old editor of a news channel. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Sonali said that she was elated to do the project, because she wanted to play a character which is of her age.

She told Hindustan Times, "Without it being sad, I think I'm looking the best I have ever looked, if I may say that. I'll tell you why. Especially after what I have been through, I see beauty in the imperfection and I feel that the lines I have on my face, I have earned them."

Sonali further said that the lines on her face tell a story and she finds that so beautiful. She went on to add that not just on her face, she has always found faces with lines on them more attractive because she thinks they tell stories.

"Otherwise, it's like a blank canvas, which doesn't excite me," said Bendre.

She further revealed what convinced her to do The Broken News and said, "I wanted a story, which was relevant and I wanted hope. I think storytelling is about hope because I read stories to find hope. That combination is what I find interesting because I don't mean to say everything has to be frothy, glossy, and fun."

In the same interview, Sonali also spoke about taking a break from films after starting a family and said that she wanted to be a parent at that time.

Sonali also recalled her battle with cancer in 2018 and said that at that time, she was least bothered about acting in front of the camera.

"As I kept healing and getting better, then I started looking at other things. And eventually, The Broken News happened," concluded Bendre.