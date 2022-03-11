Sonali Bendre Opens Up On Beating Cancer; Says 'I Am Grateful That I Can See My Child Grow'

Way back in 2018, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. After her diagnosis, the actress underwent treatment for the same for several months in New York. Post recovery, Sonali resumed back to work after four years as a judge on a dance-based reality show.

In her recent chat with a new portal, the Sarfarosh actress talked about her battle with the ailment and resuming work. On being asked why she took some time to hit back to hit post recovering from cancer, Sonali said that she wanted to get back to her full fitness and energy levels before taking the plunge. The Takkar actress said that she is grateful that she can see her kids grown up.

Sonali told Pinkvilla, "I am just grateful that I am back, grateful that I can see my child grow up, and grateful that I can be here for my parents, just all those things. I am grateful for so much. And yes, not just back, but back in a way where you are healthy enough to go and sit on a set and work for 12 to 18 hours, now that is really being back. Any other way of being back would be so wishy-washy and wouldn't be so much fun."

Sonali who is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl, said that her husband was not only suportive of her decision of returning to work but also pushing her to do it sooner.

"He has been asking me to do this much earlier. He is like, 'you are fine, your brain is so sharp, just get back'. He has been telling me, 'you should get back to work'," the actress told the portal.

Sonali Bendre make her Bollywood debut with Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Naaraaz in 1994 and went on to star in films like Diljale, Zakhm, Sarfarosh and Hum Saath Saath Hain amongst others.