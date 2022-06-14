    For Quick Alerts
      Sonali Bendre Regrets Not Learning From Aamir Khan During Sarfarosh; Says 'I Wasn't Mature Enough'

      Sonali Bendre and Aamir Khan shared screen space in John Mathhew Matthan's 1999 film Sarfarosh. The National Award-winning film revolves around an Indian police officer's quest to stop cross-border terrorism and also features Naseeruddin Shah in a key role.

      In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sonali expressed her regret of not taking the opportunity to learn from her co-star Aamir during the shooting of this film. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress said that although she enjoyed watching him, she did not take the opportunity to learn from him.

      Speaking about working with Aamir, she said, "Aamir has always been the perfectionist. In fact, I feel that when I did Sarfarosh with him, I enjoyed it so much and i could see what he was doing. But I didn't have the maturity to enjoy it, learn from it. I mean, of course you learn- every time you work with someone you learn from them but not consciously where you're aware. And I feel that I missed that opportunity. When you look back, I was not mature enough to grab that opportunity. I have very few regrets, but that will be one of those."

      Workwise, Sonali Bendre recently made her digital debut with the ZEE5 web series The Broken News in which she essayed the role of a journalist named Amina Qureshi. The show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 9:03 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 14, 2022
      X