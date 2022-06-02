Sonali Bendre Reveals She Did Many Cringe Films To Pay Her Rent; 'My Family Was Going Through Tough Times'

After dabbling in modelling, Sonali Bendre made her debut in the Hindi Film Industry with the 1994 film Aag. However, it was Ajay Devgn-starrer Diljale in 1996 which catapulted her to fame. In the 1990s, the actress appeared in many movies. Some hit the bull's eye; others flopped.

In her recent interaction, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actress revealed that she chose to be a part of many mediocre films because she needed money to support her family during tough times.

Sonali told radio jockey Siddharth Kannan in a chat, "I needed the money, I needed to pay the rent. I had bills to pay. My family was going through tough times. I came into this line so I could make money so that was my choice at that time."

She recalled her thought process from that time and said that she would wonder why she was doing certain roles but would then distract herself by thinking about her next paycheque. Sonali admitted that she herself has not seen many of her 'cringe' films as they were difficult to watch.

"Many times I thought 'why am I doing this?' but then I would think 'when is the next paycheque coming?' I thought let's do it, move on. There are a lot of my films that I have not seen because you couldn't watch them," the actress told Siddharth.

On being asked how she would convince herself to perform the so-called cringe scenes, Sonali said that when it comes to survival, nothing is cringe-worthy.

The Sarfarosh actress said, "When you have to pay the bills and the rent, nothing is cringe. The real cringe would be when you won't have a house to live in. That is the survival instinct and you have to do it." She went on to say that she had no godfather in the film industry, and she never even needed one. She emphasized that if she had to choose between the two, she would rather do the cringe films and take her paycheque home."

Workwise, Sonali is all set to make her digital debut with the upcoming ZEE5 web series The Broken News.