Sonali Bendre Revisits Hospital Where She Was Treated For Cancer; 'From Sheer Terror To Continued Hope'

Sonali Bendre recently got emotional when she revisited the hospital in USA where she underwent cancer treatment. Recalling the very 'bittersweet, emotional day', the Sarfarosh actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video which documented her cancer journey.

Sonali captioned her post as, "This chair, this view, this exact same spot... 4 years later. From sheer terror to continued hope, so much has changed yet so much remains the same. It was unreal to sit there and see patients going in and I could see that I had been through a similar journey... saw the chemotherapy suite, the same waiting room, faces were different... I felt like telling the patients that there's HOPE, and I am there on the other side and look at me today I have come in for a visit on the other side of the spectrum..."

"It was, as you can guess, a very bittersweet, emotional day. I stepped out, looked my son in the eye, with the sunshine on my face and thanked the universe for everything," the actress concluded.

Have a look at the video.



Meanwhile, Sonali's friends and colleagues from the film industry showered love on her post. Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala dropped heart emoticons while Sussanne Roshan wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️ warrior princess sonzyyy 🙌🙌🙌🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼." Shweta Bachchan Nanda sent her lots of love.

For the unversed, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. However, the actress has now recovered from it after months of treatment in New York.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, the actress had opened up on battling the cancer and recalled how she was shattered when her doctor told her that there's was only 30 per cent of chance for her recovery from cancer after going through her PET [Positron Emission Tomography] scan. However, the actress and her family never lost hope, and now, Sonali is cancer-free.

Workwise, the actress recently made her digital debut with ZEE5 web series, The Broken News alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar.