Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja celebrate Four Years Of Marriage, Watch Couple Celebrate With Family

Actress Sonam Kapoor who is all set to welcome her first baby with husband and businessman Anand Ahuja, recently celebrated four years of marriage. The couple got together with their family and close friends to celebrate their wedding anniversary on May 8, 2022.

The duo was spotted at the celebratory family dinner with Sonam's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja and father-in-law Harish Ahuja. Sonam also shared the pictures from the celebration on her official Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, they can be seen blowing the candles and cutting the cake. While in another picture, everyone smiled for the camera.

Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing a stylish neon yellow dress with major frills for her sleeves and on her shoulder with minimalistic make-up. Meanwhile, Anand kept his look casual like the rest of the group. Take a look at the post,

Notably, Sonam and Anand had tied the knot in 2018 in Mumbai after six years of dating. Now, even four years later, the two have been serving their fans with the best couple style and adorable moments with their mushy pictures on social media.

Earlier, Sonam had also dedicated a post for her hubby and shared pictures of them together. In the caption she wished him "Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja" and added, "I've always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You've surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal."

Anand on the special occasion, gave a treat to the fans by sharing a video of Sonam during her early pregnancy days with super cute pictures of the actress. He captioned it with highlights of their love story and wrote, "girlfriend 6 years, wife 4 years and as you can tell in this video, her early days of mom-to-be this year! Happy anniversary my #everydayphenomenal @sonamkapoor."

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the film AK vs AK with Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.