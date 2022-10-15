Sonam Kapoor Breastfeeds Son Vayu While Getting Ready For Karwa Chauth; Anand Ahuja Lauds 'Strong Mama'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, son Vayu on August 20, 2022. The actress is a hands-on-mommy and has been spending some quality time with her bundle of joy. The new-mom recently gave fans a glimpse of her multi-tasking skills in a new video.

Sonam shared a video in which she is seen breastfeeding her son Vayu while getting ready for Karwa Chauth celebrations in a pink and green silk lehenga.

The video begins with Sonam shortlisting the clothes and jewellery for Karwa Chauth. We then see her getting her hair blow-dried and getting her makeup done while chatting and laughing with the makeup artists. At one point, we see her breastfeeding her son Vayu as the makeup artists continue doing their work. At the end of the video, the Neerja actress is seen posing for the camera after decking up in her beautiful outfit.

Sonam captioned the video as, "It's so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people.. love being back in my home ground. Love you #Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you're magic."

Have a look at the video

Her husband Anand Ahuja dropped an adorable comment on her post that read, "Built for this (bicep emojis) mama @sonamkapoor." A fan wrote, "I loved watching this stunning mumma..the way you feeding while getting your makeup done. Proud of you." Another Instagram user commented, "@sonamkapoor you go girl!"

While Sonam Kapoor didn't fast on Karwa Chauth, the actress did have a blast at the celebrations hosted by her mother Sunita Kapoor which saw the presence of celebrities like Varun Dhawan's wife and fashion designer Natasha Dalal, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and many others.

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen headlining Shome Makhija's upcoming film Blind which is a remake of a Korean film of the same name.