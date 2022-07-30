Sonam Kapoor Drops A Sweet Birthday Note For Husband Anand Ahuja; 'You Are Going To Be The Best Dad'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood who always win over the internet with their 'phenomenal love' for each other. Earlier in March this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. Since then, Sonam has been treating fans with some stunning pictures of herself with her baby bump.

Meanwhile, the actress who is quite active on social media, recently penned a beautiful birthday note for her husband Anand Ahuja on her Instagram page.

Sharing a couple of their pictures and some solo snaps of Anand, Sonam wrote, "My husband, you're selfless, dedicated, and so kind. I must have done something very right in life to be loved so unconditionally. No one compares to you and no one ever will. Happy Birthday my sneaker-obsessed, basketball fiend and spiritual-seeker soulmate. You will always shine the brightest, because your light comes from pure goodness."

The actress who is currently in her third trimester continued, "You're going to be the best dad, because you're forever a student. Love you love you love you." She used the hashtags 'everyday 'phenomenal' and 'birthday boy' along with a lion emoji as Anand's sun sign is Leo.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dated for a few years before tying the knot on May 8, 2018 at the former's residence in Juhu. On the same day, they also hosted a lavish wedding reception which was attended by some of the biggest names from the film industry.

Speaking about Sonam, the actress had opened up on her pregnancy in an interview with Vogue magazine in April. Calling it a huge blessing, the Veere Di Wedding star had revealed that she and Anand had planned the pregnancy today and said, "So, we wanted two years just to enjoy ourselves and then we started trying, and then it worked out."

Workwise, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Shome Makhija's upcoming thriller, Blind.