Sonam Kapoor Is 4 Months Pregnant; Anil Kapoor Says He Is Preparing For Most Exciting Role Of His Life

Sonam Kapoor on Monday, (March 21) announced on social media that she with her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child. Soon after the news, reports revealed that the actress is four months pregnant and will be welcoming the baby later this year in August.

Sonam Kapoor Announces Her First Pregnancy With Her Baby Bump Photos

A source revealed to TOI that the actress kept the news under wraps by staying out of the limelight. The report quoted the source saying, "In fact, she is four months pregnant. So, she will deliver mostly in August 2022. She wasn't seen around much in recent times and this was precisely the reason. A lot of friends and relatives had got the whiff of it but she did not confirm with most of them, until today."

Notably, Sonam made the happy announcement with pictures of caressing her belly alongside husband Anand. She captioned the post as, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️"

Anil Kapoor, who will be turning grandfather for the first time, also expressed his happiness for the news in an Instagram post. Calling it the most exciting role of his life, the veteran actor wrote, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn't be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news! 🙏🏻♥️"

Take a look at the post,

Sonam Kapoor Says Her Husband Anand Ahuja Likes Her Whiny Face, Shares Adorable Pics Clicked By Him

For the unversed, Sonam tied the knot with long time beau Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The two are expected to become parents sometime in the 3rd week of August 2022 for the first time.