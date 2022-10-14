Sonam Kapoor Never Fasts For Husband Anand Ahuja On Karwa Chauth; Here's The Reason Why

Actress Sonam Kapoor got hitched to her businessman-beau Anand Ahuja in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony which was followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in September this year.

Post embracing motherhood, Sonam Kapoor has been keeping a low profile and is busy with her mommy duties. However, recently on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the actress decked up in pink and green saree by designer Gaurang Shah and took social media by storm with her stunning clicks.

Sonam also revealed why she doesn't fast for her husband Anand Ahuja on Karwa Chauth.

The Neerja star wrote, "My Husband isn't a fan of Karwa Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent so I've never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great excuse for family and friends to come together. I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone!"

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post

Anand Ahuja responded to her post with a comment that read, "😂😂 😍😍 - you look great! intermittent is a powerful anti inflammatory and recovery tool 😏 .. and yea, it was so nice to see Mom's famous KC celebration! So special!! @kapoor.sunita 😍."

Sonam's Karwa Chauth special photoshoot also received love from her parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor. Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu commented, "Pretty mama ❤️."

Speaking about films, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a cameo in Anil Kapoor-Harsh Varrdhan's AK Vs AK. She will next be seen in Shome Makhija's upcoming thriller Blind which is a remake of a Korean film by the same name.