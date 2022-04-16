Sonam Kapoor On B-Town Colleagues Falling Prey To Highly Sexualised Nature Of The Industry: Not Their Fault

Sonam Kapoor is one of the few B-town ladies who has never shied away from speaking her mind and sharing her opinion on various things related to Bollywood. In her recent interview with a publication, the actress talked about the 'highly sexualised' nature of the internet, and the portrayal of women especially in India.

Speaking about her 'young colleagues' falling prey to such demands, the Neerja actress told Vogue India that she finds it weird when she comes across paparazzi videos which focus on female bodies in a fetishistic way.

The magazine quoted Sonam as saying, "There are these paparazzi videos of actresses, where they're using these phone cameras and they're zooming in on their butt or on their tits. Or, if they're walking up the stairs, they're showing their jeans. It's a bit weird, and you can see that the views on that are way higher. Like, if I put a sexy photo of myself on Instagram, it's got like 10 times more likes than a picture of me in a pretty dress. I promise you."

The Zoya Factor actress further added, "In this world of clicks and likes... Especially in the West, where you have reality TV celebrities with their photoshopped, touched-up, plastic surgery-ed out view. That's very highly sexualised imagery that's trending right now. And I see a lot of my young colleagues who are catering to that audience, like clumped up lips... And it's not their fault."

Meanwhile, Sonam recently took to social media to announce that she is expecting her first baby with her husband Anand Ahuja. With regards to work, Sonam was last seen in a cameo role in the Netflix film AK Vs AK. Her upcoming project is the Shome Makhija directorial Blind.