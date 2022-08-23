Sonam Kapoor On Raising Her Kid In The Public Eye: There Will Be The Issue Of Privacy If I Raise My Child Here

Yesterday (August 22, 2022), actress Sonam Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy and left her family and fans with happy tears. Who's who of B-town congratulated Sonam and Anand Ahuja for welcoming their first born and sent wishes. Recently, Sonam sat down for a chat with a magazine and opened up about how she has planned to raise her child in the public eye.

She told Vogue, "Rhea, Harsh Varrdhan and I were kept out of the public eye. Growing up, nobody really knew what we looked like. Sure, I was surrounded by media all the time, but it was a very different generation and I wasn't really ever published."

Sonam further said that she and her siblings were very protected and that gave them a shot at a normal childhood. She was a regular kid studying at Arya Vidya Mandir where there were no star kids.

"I was even embarrassed to have my car drop me off. After that, I was sent away to boarding school for junior college and I think it made me a little more world-aware and gave me a viewpoint about things. To be honest, I haven't decided whether I'm going to school our child here or in London, but I definitely know I feel more at home in India," added the Neerja actress.

Calling herself a proper Bombay girl, Sonam however admitted that if she plans to raise her child in Mumbai rather than in London, there will be privacy issues.

She said, "There will be the issue of privacy if I raise my child here, but I see many star kids leading completely regular lives so we'll cross that bridge when we get to it."