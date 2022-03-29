Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut and Others React To Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar 'Slapgate'

As fans around the world debated about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, Bollywood stars have also weighed in on the incident. Actors like Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut and many others have reacted to the shocking incident on the stage of 94th Academy Awards.

For the unversed, Will Smith stunned the audience and the viewers at home after he stormed up to the stage and hit presenter Chris Rock for making a tasteless joke about his wife Jada Smith's alopecia. Since the incident, Smith has apologised to the comedian through an Instagram post.

Sonam Kapoor reacted to the slapgate by re-sharing an Instagram post explaining what alopecia is, and how Jada Smith has been vocal about her struggle. The post read, "In a world where women's beauty is often tied to hair, it makes her situation especially delicate. Chris Rock or any comedian should not make someone's looks their punchline, be it hair, weight, height etc. When comedians make jokes by belittling or offending someone, it is called punching down."

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "And they say women can never control their emotions". Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut wants Rock to visit her reality show Lock Upp. She wrote on Instagram, "If some idiot used my mom or sister's illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did...bad ass move..hope he comes to my #lockup."

Gauahar Khan wrote on Twitter, "Oscar Jeet Gaye, par izzat haar gaye! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist , !!! Comedians at risk , #NewAge #Notolerance . Dialogue is everything, on screen and off. #Oscars."

Varun Dhawan wrote on his Instagram story, "Wow didn't expect that also @chrisrock has a chin," and Richa Chadha also cracked a joke with a meme, she wrote in caption, "Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab!" Send your best meme ideas in the comments. #meme #willsmithslapschrisrock."

Sophie Choudry also reacted on Twitter. Her tweet read, "Violence is never the way but cracking jokes about someone's medical condition should not be acceptable either. This was supposed to be a career high for one of my favourite artists for a superb performance. Instead he'll be remembered for this crazy incident."

Actor Paresh Rawal took to social media and wrote, "Comedians are in Danger everywhere , be it Chris or Zelensky !!!" Take a look at the posts,

Comedians are in Danger everywhere , be it Chris or Zelensky !!! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 29, 2022

Oscar Jeet Gaye , par izzat haar gaye ! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist , !!! Comedians at risk , #NewAge #Notolerance . Dialogue is everything, on screen and off . 😑 #Oscars — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Will Smith won the Best Lead Actor award minutes after slapping Chris on stage. The actor won the award for his performance in King Richard. He beat actors like Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield and others. This marked Will Smith's first win in a three-decade-long career.