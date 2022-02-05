Sonam Kapoor Says Her Husband Anand Ahuja Likes Her Whiny Face, Shares Adorable Pics Clicked By Him

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja never fail to shell out major couple goals with their 'Everyday Phenomenal' love. Sonam won the internet recently after she shared some adorable pictures of herself clicked by her husband. The actress also said that Anand loves her whiny face.

Talking about the same, Sonam Kapoor can be seen sporting a grey oversized sweatshirt and grey pants. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress paired up the look with a black beanie cap. Sonam shared another picture wherein she can be seen giving out a goofy whiny face.

In the caption, Sonam Kapoor credited her husband Anand Ahuja for clicking the pictures. I Hate Luv Storys actress captioned the same stating, "My husband thinks I'm eternally cute even when I'm whining. @anandahuja love you. Swipe to see a whiny face." Take a look at the post.

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja commented on the post stating, "You're the bestesttttt of the bestestttt of the bestesttttt." Queer Eye star Tan France also commented on the post stating, "He's right." Her fans also dropped some red heart emojis on the post.

In an interview with Vogue in July last year, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she is grateful for not marrying someone from the Bollywood industry. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress had said, "Thank god I didn't meet somebody who is from the same industry as me because their world view can be very limited. It's all about what's happening in Bollywood."

Sonam Kapoor went on to say, "This is the first year that we've spent every night together. Usually, we travel so much. I've realised that we're obsessed with each other and we have a lot of fun together."

In the same interview, Sonam Kapoor had said that she loves her life in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. The Zoya Factor actress had said, "I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries." Sonam has been living in London with her husband ever since the onset of the first lockdown. The actress had recently visited India for her sister Rhea Kapoor's wedding to Karan Boolani. On the work front, Sonam will be seen in the mystery-thriller Blind.