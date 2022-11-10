Soni Razdan Expresses Her Joy On The Birth Of Her Granddaughter; Shares Parenting Tips To Alia Bhatt

Happiness, hope, and excitement have now become the norm for the Kapoor and Bhatt families as they welcome their newest member, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt's daughter. On November 10, Neetu Kapoor visited the couple in the morning to see her granddaughter and shared her happiness on social media. Now, Soni Razdan can't stop herself from expressing her joy and happiness in front of the media as she attended a screening event.

In a recent screening event for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai, Soni raved about her daughter and her baby. She said, "We can say that it(the baby) is a gift of nature. We are very very thankful that everything has gone off well. The baby is good and the mother is good and everybody is safe." She added, "Yeh sab darr hota hai jab kisi ko bachcha paida karne waale hai ( Everyone fears that something might go bad when one is about to give birth). But everything was all right and we are very very happy!!!"

When asked if she has any parenting tips to give Alia, Soni Razdan said, "Everyone gives some tips to her. Ek Maa hoon main; so tips main kaise nhi dungi! (I am a mother, so naturally, I will give her tips!)" She further said. "She(Alia) is a mother and she has to discover several things for herself."

Alia delivered the baby in HN Reliance Foundation hospital in Girgaon on November 6. The couple was accompanied by their moms, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. The couple then took to Instagram after the surgery and posted a photo announcing their daughter's arrival.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will also star veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She will also appear in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.

