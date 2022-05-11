Sonu Sood Asks Hospital To Fund 50 Liver Transplants Instead Of Giving Him Money As His Endorsement Fees

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood was hailed as a 'messiah' for his philanthropic efforts through which he provided relief to many people across the country. Since then, the actor has been winning hearts with his noble work for the society. Sood is often seen going out of his way to help those who get in touch with him.

Recently, in an interview with Man magazine, Sonu opened up on his philanthropic work and said that the money he earned for his last few endorsements has been given to charity. He was quoted as saying, "Sometimes they give it directly to a school or hospital, sometimes they route it through our charity-we are open to anything."

He also talked about how he gets people from different walks of life to help him in his noble mission and narrated an incident where he asked a hospital to fund 50 liver transplants in exchange for his endorsement.

The Simmba actor shared, "I will give you a small example: A gentleman called Wilson from Aster Hospitals connected with me on a recent trip to Dubai and said the group would like to collaborate with me in helping people with their medical needs. So, I said that I'll promote the hospitals, but give me 50 liver transplants. That is almost Rs 12 crore in value."

Workwise, Sonu Sood is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj in which he essays the role of poet Chand Bardai.