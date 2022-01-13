Sonu Sood On Being Away From Screens; 'What I Did In My Real Life Is Now Getting Translated On Screen'

Actor Sonu Sood does not have any qualm about staying away from the silver screen in the last two years, as he was busy doing social work. It's known to all, when COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation, Sonu Sood made sure to help poor people and students as much as possible. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Sonu was asked if he missed being away from the screen, here's what he said...

"No, I didn't miss any of it. I must say that in the last two years, I reinvented myself. I realised that there is nothing more special than the experience of giving. I can say that this is the most important role that I ever played in my life," said Sood.

He further said, "What I did in my real life is now getting translated on screen as well. Filmmakers approach me with subjects that revolve around social issues or about a common man trying to help others."

The Simmba actor further shared that many of his south films have portrayed him in villainous roles in the past. However, now, filmmakers from down south are only offering him positive roles. They feel that if they show Sonu in a negative light, the audience won't like it.

"All this feels special, but at the end of the day, as an actor, I want to explore and do something new, which I will," said the 48-year-old actor.

Recently, Sood's name was in the limelight when his sister joined the Congress to contest in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. Speaking about the same, Sood said that he feels proud that she took the plunge.

When asked if he will campaign for his sister, Sonu declined and said that he will always stay away from politics or any political affiliations.