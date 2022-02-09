    For Quick Alerts
      Sonu Sood Turns Real Life Hero For Car Accident Victim In Punjab's Moga

      By Ians English
      |

      Bollywood actor Sonu Sood saved the life of a 19-year-old boy after the latter was involved in a serious road accident on Monday in Moga, Punjab. The accident took place at a flyover where Sonu was passing through.

      sonu-sood

      The actor, upon seeing the state of the crashed car, stepped out and rescued the boy, who was in an unconscious condition. What made the matter tricky was that the car had a central lock. Hence, it took some time to get the victim out of the car but soon he was rushed to the nearest hospital.

      The boy received timely medical treatment at the hospital and is now doing fine. Earlier too, Sonu worked to help the country fight Covid-19 during the hellfire of the second wave of the pandemic.

      Workwise, Sonu Sood will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 16:21 [IST]
      X