Sonu Sood Turns Real Life Hero For Car Accident Victim In Punjab's Moga
News
oi-IANS English
By Ians English
|
Bollywood
actor
Sonu
Sood
saved
the
life
of
a
19-year-old
boy
after
the
latter
was
involved
in
a
serious
road
accident
on
Monday
in
Moga,
Punjab.
The
accident
took
place
at
a
flyover
where
Sonu
was
passing
through.
The
actor,
upon
seeing
the
state
of
the
crashed
car,
stepped
out
and
rescued
the
boy,
who
was
in
an
unconscious
condition.
What
made
the
matter
tricky
was
that
the
car
had
a
central
lock.
Hence,
it
took
some
time
to
get
the
victim
out
of
the
car
but
soon
he
was
rushed
to
the
nearest
hospital.
The
boy
received
timely
medical
treatment
at
the
hospital
and
is
now
doing
fine.
Earlier
too,
Sonu
worked
to
help
the
country
fight
Covid-19
during
the
hellfire
of
the
second
wave
of
the
pandemic.
Workwise,
Sonu
Sood
will
next
be
seen
in
Akshay
Kumar-Manushi
Chhillar
starrer
Prithviraj.