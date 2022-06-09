Sonu Sood Turns Saviour For Bihar Child Who Underwent Successful Surgery, Parents Thank The Actor

Sonu Sood has helped many people across the country with his philanthropic efforts. The actor, who has continued to win hearts with his noble work for society, is often seen going out of his way to help those who get in touch with him.



Sonu has now helped give a new lease of life to a two-and-a-half-year-old child from Bihar's Nawada district. The little girl named Chahumukhi, whose parents work as daily wage labourers was born with four additional hands and legs in her body.

It must be noted that her parents had gone to the SDO office a few days ago seeking help for the girl but their efforts didn't yield any immediate result. However, an onlooker uploaded a clip of Chahumukhi and Sonu Sood saw the video on social media.

With the actor’s quick initiative, Chahumukhi was taken to a private hospital in Surat for the surgery. Sonu even sent his team to Nawada to contact Chahumukhi's parents and the doctors have now successfully completed the surgery on Thursday. He even bore the entire expense of the girl. Chahumukhi's parents have thanked Sood for giving their daughter a new life.

Following her successful operation, Sood tweeted a photo of Chahumukhi who could be seen resting on the hospital bed. The actor also thanked Kiran Hospital’s doctors for the successful surgery. He tweeted, "Mine and Chaumukhi Kumari's journey was successful." Check out the post below:

On the professional front, Sonu Sood was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj. The actor garnered a lot of praise for essaying the role of poet Chand Bardai in the film.