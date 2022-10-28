Sooraj Barjatya Was Disappointed With Salman Khan's First Impression; 'Ye Kaisa Hero, Height Bhi Chhoti Thi'

Salman Khan made his acting debut with a brief role in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi in 1988 but it was Sooraj Barjatya's romantic musical Maine Pyar Kiya which catapulted him to fame. The 1989 film also marked the beginning of Sooraj Barjatya's career as a filmmaker.

Over the years, the actor-director duo went on to work together in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Sooraj Barjatya in his recent interview with Pinkvilla, recalled his first impression that he had of Salman Khan when he was looking to cast a newcomer in his directorial debut.

The filmmaker told the news portal that before making Maine Pyar Kiya, he had no experience in writing or direction, but his father threw him in the deep end. He was advised to make a film that was inspired by the youthful energy of Hollywood hits Grease and Saturday Night Fever, but retained the structure of Bollywood epic Mughal-e-Azam.

Speaking about the casting of Maine Pyar Kiya, Sooraj Barjatya revealed that they were looking for lead actors who had no prior baggage and an image to live up to.

The filmmaker recalled, "It was pure luck, Salman walked in...First, we thought why would Salim Khan's son would want to work with us, so I sent a message, and he came. And when he came, he wasn't looking at all like... Bohot chhote se, bahar reception pe baithe (He was small, sitting at the reception)... I said, yeh kya hero aise (What kind of hero is this)... He gave me his photographs, and the photos were magical. And he came with the apprehension that 'main toh mana kar dunga, mujhe dhoti wohti pehna denge (They'll make me wear rustic outfits)'."

He added, "Toh main suna raha hoon with apprehension, ke yeh bohot chhota sa... Height bhi chhoti thi unki (I was narrating the story to him apprehensively, thinking that he is such a short guy), and he's thinking that he wants to turn it down."

However, Salman Khan was sold by the narration. When it was over, he asked Sooraj Barjatya not to cast anyone else in the role of Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya and the rest is history. While speaking with the news portal, the filmmaker also shared that Maine Pyar Kiya was 'the costliest film ever made' at the time.

Sooraj Barjatya is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Parineeti Chopra. Salman Khan on the other hand, has Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the pipeline.