Sophie Choudry: I Did Not Know Varun Dhawan Used To Crush On Me, He Never Told Me That Before

Recently, actor Varun Dhawan unveiled singer Sophie Choudry's new track 'Gori Hai' and said some sweet things about her. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Sophie opened up about Varun Dhawan and said that he is one of the loveliest people from the film industry.

She told India Today, "I say this unabashedly, he is one of the loveliest and most genuine people in the industry. He will always stand by his friends. But he will do it because he believes in it. And he did believe in the song. When he saw it, he was like 'What are we doing for the song? What's happening? What have you planned?'."

Sophie further said that Varun was pushing her for it more than she had thought about.

She further said, "I just went to ask him, 'Will you launch the song?'. And he said, 'What else can we do?' Varun is a special person and individual."

In the same interview, Sophie asserted that especially after COVID-19, people are much more aware of online platform hence, she found the digital launch much more relevant.

"People don't have all the time in the world. When it is done in this way, it kind of feels personal also, because we are all on LIVE together. Also, I think the way the launch was done was very sweet. He said some sweet things. I didn't know he used to crush on me. He never told me that before. I was, anyway, so overwhelmed by the launch. And I was like' Really? You never told me'. It was the sweetest thing. He is just sweet and genuine," concluded Choudry.