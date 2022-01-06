Sorry Anushka Sharma, But Netizens Are Not Impressed With Your Look In Chakda Xpress; Memes Go Viral

Earlier today, actress Anushka Sharma shared the first look and teaser of her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress, which is loosely based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Sharing the teaser on her Twitter page, Anushka wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket."

Unfortunately, Anushka's tanned look did not go down well with many netizens and they started criticising the makers for not roping in an actual dark-skinned actress for the role.

Voice of Assam @VoiceOfAxom: It would have been a nice movie to watch, but then you played the lead role. All spoiled!!

बिलौटा सिंह @petrichor1717: Feeling bad for one of the great sports person #jhoolangoswami. Wish they had selected someone better to portray her.

Divyanshu @divyanshu3am: Jhulan Goswami is a legend while Anushka Sharma did a horrible job in her biopic. I support women's cricket. That's it.

Subham @subhsays: Jhulan Goswami is one of the biggest sports icons in India. She deserves better. Anushka Sharma isn't looking suitable for the role. Height, colour nothing matches with Legend Goswami. Also Anushka Sharma's cringe bengali accent 🤢 ruined the plot totally.

निशान्त 🇮🇳 @watchnishwin: This is looking bad, neither is she picking up that accent and nothing in this trailer looks authentic ! Anyways hoping for the best, btw @JhulanG10 can be tagged as well! Rather than just the actress 🙏🙏🙏

Meanwhile, Jhulan Goswami also shared the teaser of Chakda Xpress on her Twitter page and wrote, "When you represent India, that's all that is on your mind. Tum desh ke liye khel rahe ho, apne liye nahi. 11 women playing to place Team India's name in history. It doesn't matter if they said ladkiyan cricket nahi khel sakti. Today, you see us. Tomorrow, you'll remember our names. Join us, as we cheer for Team India and bring to you this story. Chakda Xpress is now filming. Meet you on the field."