Special Feature: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Is A Must-Watch Due To THESE 5 Reasons

While a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is as intense of a cinematic experience as a magnum opus gets, the eye-catching visuals and a tease of the compelling music score that we got to witness in Gangubai Kathiawadi's recently released trailer is exciting enough to make us count down to the date of the release on 25th February.

The Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is an adaption of Hussain Zaidi's bestseller, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. Interestingly, this is also Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first project with Alia in the titular role where he strives to have us invested in every aspect of the filmmaking process including the most compelling of narratives! Dwelled into darkness at a tender age, Gangubai becomes a known name in the city with notorious criminals in her clientele.

With the stellar imagery and complementing music score in mind, here are 5 reasons why you should watch Gangubai Kathiawadi in theatres near you...

• SLB & his legacy

In 25 glorious years, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given the audience something new and spectacular with every story and Gangubai Kathiawadi is taking his magic a notch higher. It's impeccable as to how he has presented the story with grandeur. The filmmaker incorporates his artistic vision and inventiveness into films that stand out from the crowd. Also, it is a known fact that Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies set the Box Office on fire! Before Gangubai Kathiawadi, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Black, Saawariya, Guzaarish, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani to the more recent Padmaavat, all of these films have been blockbusters of their time. When it comes to this filmmaker's vision, it's a complete game-changer.

• Empowering Story

Women-centric films have a certain allure and appeal to them. Yes, we have to say women-centric because the majority of the films feature male superstars. We love it when a woman portrays a badass character on screen, and Alia does a fantastic job. Alia Bhatt as Gangubai is quite an empowering story. Despite her young age, actress Alia Bhatt has sustained herself as a leading lady in Hindi cinema for the past decade, racking up credits including Gully Boy, Raazi, and Highway. Gangubai is someone who has experienced hardship and suffering and wishes for the children to have a better future than she had. She is a no-nonsense lady who believes that no guy other than herself has the right to govern or dictate her life. Alia plays the Queen of Mumbai, the brothel owner very effortlessly.

• Based On An Incredibly Untold Story

Let's face it! Untold stories are so much better than reel life stories... Gangubai, one of the prominent names in Mumbai's Kamathipura, ruled one of the biggest red light areas but never used her power to exploit young girls and women. Neither did she forcefully lead them into prostitution. You know the saying, 'Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely'? Well, not in this case. Even After all the hardships, she faced in her life, she was determined to work for the betterment of women. The movie is all set to unfurl the struggles of Gangubai for her work towards the betterment of the Kamathipura.

• Impeccable Casting

The cast has excelled themselves. Apart from Alia, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa among others. Even though some of the cast appear to be supporting cast, their presence felt is undeniable. If you've seen the trailer, you'll know that Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa's acting is one of the film's most notable features and own the screen anytime they appear.

• Seeti Maar Dialogues

As it's a real story about a powerful woman who fought for the rights of the children of women employed in Kamathipura, the dialogues had to be strong and the makers haven't disappointed at all. Dialogues like "Kunwari Apne Chhoda Nahi, Shrimati Kisine Banaya Nahi" or "Gangu Chaand Thi Aur Chaand Rahegi" are as fierce as they get! Plus, dialogues mouthed in Alia's accent is like a cherry on the top. One could also see countless memes based on Gangubai's dialogue delivery!

As a result, when it comes to period drama or grandeur flicks, you can only trust Sanjay Leela Bhansali as that's his forte. Having said that, Bhansali's direction is outstanding, and this is based only on the trailer. He has the ability to create simple things in a unique way.

After a much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), is all set for a theatrical release on February 25, 2022.