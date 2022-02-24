Sridevi's Death Anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor Remember The Legendary Actress With Emotional Posts

On this day, the film industry lost one of the most celebrated female superstars of the nation- Sridevi. The actress had passed away on February 24, 2018, by accidental drowning in Dubai and had left a huge void in the hearts of her fans and her dear ones. The legendary actress' daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took to their social media handle to remember her.

Talking about the same, Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback childhood picture with her mother Sridevi. The picture has the Mr India actress wearing a blue and white dungaree attire while a little Janhvi is sitting on her lap wearing a blue and maroon attire with a blue cap. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress gave an emotional caption to the post.

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "I've still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud Mumma because that's the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever." Take a look at the post.

Celebrities like Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor showered some love on the post. Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to remember her mother. She shared a childhood throwback picture of her as a kid sitting on her mother's lap.

The English Vinglish actress can be seen wearing brown attire while Khushi Kapoor can be seen wearing pink baby clothes. Khushi captioned the same with a white heart emoji. Take a look at the post.

In an earlier interview with Elle India last year in June, Janhvi Kapoor had spoken about losing her mother Sridevi, a few months before the release of her debut film Dhadak. The Ghost Stories actress had said, "Because of what was happening in my personal life, I was very disconnected from what was happening around me. In hindsight, I would have been more engaged. I would have tried to create more of an impression. I was getting a certain amount of attention, but my mind was somewhere else altogether."