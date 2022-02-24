Sridevi's Death Anniversary: Former Child Artist Rahul Singh AKA Master Rinku Recalls Working With The Legend

On this day (February 24), in the year 2018, the nation lost one of its most celebrated and adored actresses of all time- Sridevi. While her fans and loved ones have been remembering her today, former child artist Rahul Singh who was known as Master Rinku also recalled his experience of working with the legendary actress. Singh had worked with the late actress in movies like Balidaan (1985), Sherni (1988) and Tohfa (1984).

Speaking to Pinkvilla's Avinash Lohana, Rahul Singh said that he would jokingly tell Sridevi that he would also play her hero once he grows up. He said, "I am the only child artist who has done three films with her. In Tohfa, which was the first time I met her, I had played her son, then in Balidaan I was her daughter, and in Sherni I played the brother. The last one was soon after Nagina, by which she had become a huge star. When we were shooting for that film, I would often tell her that once I grow up, I'll also play her hero. We would obviously laugh about it."

Sridevi's Death Anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor Remember The Legendary Actress With Emotional Posts

Rahul Singh further stated that he never knew about the stardom of the Mr India actress as a child and that she never let it feel in front of him. He went on to say, "Back then as a child I wasn't really aware of her superstardom, and in all honesty, she never let me feel that too. It was truly a great experience working with her."

Janhvi Kapoor Gets Tattoo Of Sridevi's Handwritten Note And It Will Make You Emotional!

Apart from this, the former child artist added how though reserved, Sridevi would encourage him to focus on his studies. He went on to say about the English Vinglish actress, "She was mostly reserved but with me, she was quite friendly. In fact, I remember during the shoot of Balidaan and Sherni we would share the same icebox. Back then carrying an icebox was a trend as there were no vanity vans. She would even tell my mom and would insist that I should focus on my education and take it seriously. Every time we met she would ask me about my studies and would reiterate their importance to me. She had started out as a child artist herself, so she really connected with me." Talking about Rahul Singh, he has also worked as a child artist in movies like Namak Halaal, Adharm, Izzat and Doodh Ka Karz.