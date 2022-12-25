SRK's Daughter Suhana Khan Twins In Black With The Archies Co-Star Agastya Nanda. Fans Ask 'Are They Dating?'

Suhana Khan, who is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, made a stylish appearance at the Kapoors' annual Christmas bash in Mumbai. While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor grabbed eyeballs with their couple appearance at the fun-filled get-together, it was Suhana Khan who stole all the limelight, courtesy of her OOTD. The star kid arrived in style with Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and her children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

SUHANA KHAN TWINS IN BLACK WITH AGASTYA NANDA

The two star kids, who will be seen sharing screen space in The Archies, twinned in black as they attended the Kapoor clan brunch in the Maximum City. While Suhana Khan stunned in a black dress, Agastya Nanda opted for a black sweatshirt and blue denims.

Suhana Khan, who enjoys a significant fan following on social media, impressed the fashion police with her stunning avatar. She carried an expensive designer bag to enhance her look. The star kid was accompanied by Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda as they arrived in the same car.

Like a gentleman, Agastya Nanda safely escorted Suhana Khan to the gate as the paparazzi clicked their photos at Kunal Kapoor's house.

FANS ASK IF SUHANA KHAN IS DATING AGASTYA NANDA?

After the video went viral, a few netizens wondered if the duo was dating each other in real life. They flooded the comments section of a video that was posted by a popular paparazzo.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SUHANA KHAN BOLLYWOOD DEBUT

Unlike her BFF Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut with a feature film, which premiere on a leading OTT platform. She will be seen playing the role of Veronica in The Archies, which also stars Agastya Nanda. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson is essaying the role of The Archies in the film, which is slated to beam on Netflix next year.

Zoya Akhtar, who helmed Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy, has directed The Archies. The movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The teaser of The Archies was released in May 2022 as the production house announced the star cast.

