IPL 2022: Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan Cheer For KKR; Fans Want Them To Come For Every Match

Shah Rukh Khan's children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan along with actress Ananya Panday were snapped at the Wankhede cricket stadium on April 1. The group was cheering for Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing the Punjab Kings in Mumbai's in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match.

Suhana and Ananya both were spotted in stylish tank tops for the outing while Aryan donned a casual black T-Shirt. Suhana also shared a series of pictures on Instagram from the outing. Fans also shared visuals of of three from the stands cheering on the team and interesting with players.

Twitterverse expressed excitement about the star kids' appearance and some fans even said they star kids to make an appearance for every KKR match. Take a look at the tweets:

Earlier this year, the brother-sister duo were also seen at the IPL auction as their father representative for the KKR team. Meanwhile, Aryan is busy working behind the scenes. The star kid is reportedly working on scripts for OTT shows and movies.

On the other hand, Suhana is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with a web series that will be helmed by Zoya Akhtar, based on the Archie comics. She recently made headlines, as pictures from the sets were leaked online. Suhana will be seen playing the role of Veronica Lodge, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews and Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper.