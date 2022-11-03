SRK's Birthday Celebrations With Fans: Superstar Cuts Cake; Dances To 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' [VIDEOS]

Bollywood's 'Baadshah' Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 years on Wednesday (November 2, 2022). On this special occasion, fans and his near and dear one showered him with love and expressed their admiration in their own sweet ways.

To begin with, when the clock struck 12 midnight, King Khan appeared on the balcony of his residence Mannat to greet his fans and well-wishers. This tradition has been going on for years now.

Later, the superstar dropped a visual treat for his fans in the form of the teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The teaser of the action extravaganza generated a lot of buzz on social media.

Towards the end of the evening, Shah Rukh Khan had another surprise in store for his fans. After greeting a sea of well-wishers who had gathered outside his residence Mannat, the superstar interacted with fans at a special event which was also attended by his manager Pooja Dadlani with whom he shares his birthday.

At the surprise event, the Bollywood superstar cut the birthday cake and even shook a leg to his iconic song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' on the stage. While interacting with fans, SRK spoke about various topics including his routine during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor revealed that he used to take gym tips from Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff during that period.

Shah Rukh said, "I didn't know what to do, subah uthkar (meri subah thoda late hoti), I went for 45 minutes to the gym, where no trainer was allowed due to quarantine. I would google workout routines and would ask bigger stars, Salman bhai, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan and put something together."

We came across some videos from the event going viral on social media. In one of them, he is seen cutting his birthday cake. Have a look at it.



Another one features him dancing to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' song. Don't miss the video.

The superstar was also seen spreading his arms to do his signature pose as the crowd cheered for him. We bet you won't want to miss that moment.

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen posing with his manager Pooja Dadlani and his team at the event.

To sum it up, the fans were in for a treat and Shah Rukh Khan made sure that they walked back happy with happy faces.