SS Rajamouli Reveals His Biggest Achievement In RRR, Has This To Say About Directing A Marvel Film

SS Rajamouli is currently basking in the success of his recent release RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the magnum opus is inching towards a global collection of Rs 1000 Crore. The Hindi version of the film is also faring well and has grossed Rs 213.59 Crore so far.

The maverick filmmaker in his new interview with deadline.com has opened up on the massive success of RRR. He added that the success of RRR coming from unexpected quarters like the UK - where Baahubali 2 didn't do so well, is exhilarating.

Explaining why he was confident about this Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer doing well at the box office, Rajamouli said, "We expected the success because of the kind of star power it had and coming after a long, long, long time - at least in India - and also the kind of emotional storyline that we had.We were very sure of the film succeeding, and I say this always: We can be sure of the film's success, but we can't predict the range of success because it is dependent on so many factors which are not always in our hands."

Besides Ram Charan and Junior NTR's impressive performances, RRR also left everyone in awe with its top-notch action sequences.

Speaking about it, he said, "If you take any branch of filmmaking, if it's photography and if people say the photography is bad, it is bad; if people say it is good, it is good. Same with music. But when it comes to visual effects, if they say the VFX is bad, it is bad; if they say the VFX is good, you are still average. You have good visual effects in the film if they don't comment about it, so that is for me the biggest compliment in this film. (People are) talking about the big VFX moments in terms of the impact that it created, be it the sequence when he jumps out of the truck with all of the animals, or the interaction scene with Ram where he fights literally hundreds and hundreds of people. People are just talking about the impact that it created, but not one person mentioned how good the VFX was. So that was my biggest achievement. And yes, I will grow bigger and bigger."

Time and again, the social media has been abuzz with comparisons between SS Rajamouli's films and the Marvel universe in terms of mounting their movies on an epic scale. On being asked if he would ever consider directing a film for Marvel, the ace filmmaker said that he feels that he isn't capable to do that as their sensibilities are different.

Rajamouli told the portal that he has grown up on the sensibilities of Indian superheroes, Indian mythologies andd Indian historicals, and has a very good understanding about thar world.

"Of course, I see Marvel movies, I like Iron Man, I love watching those movies. But I don't think I'm capable of directing a Marvel movie because the sensibility is slightly different. Here, I'm more of an expert with these things. Probably in the future, I hope everything goes right and I bring my Indian stories, my Indian mythologies onto the level of Marvel or even more," deadline.com quoted him as saying.

After RRR, SS Rajamouli's next is with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The details about this project has been kept under wraps.