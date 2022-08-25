SS Rajamouli Reveals What He Likes About Brahmastra; Says 'It Is Not Like A Fairy Tale'

Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy adventure Brahmastra, has grabbed everyone's attention ever since the makers dropped the trailer and songs from this film which features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Currently, the team is busy promoting their film in different cities.

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli who is presenting Brahmastra in all South languages, was recently all praise for this Ayan Mukerji directorial at a pre-release conference in Chennai. Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna Akkineni had also joined him for the promotions.

While speaking with the media, the RRR director said that a film like Brahmastra will take Indian culture to the world. He stated that what he liked the most about Ayan Mukerji's upcoming magnum opus is that it is a commercial way of telling the story of 'astras'.

Rajamouli who is known for his larger-than-life films like Baahubali and RRR, said, "Ayan dreamt about creating a world that we have never seen before -- the magnificent world of astras that we have learnt from our history, our puranas. As children, we heard about these astras but have never seen their splendour."

He continued, "That is what Ayan has dreamt. It has been a long journey from 2014. He has been ably supported by Karan Johar, Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna and Amit sir. Thank you all for making me a part of this fantastic journey."

Rajamouli was all praise for the film's director Ayan Mukerji and said that it isn't easy to create the world what he has created in Brahmastra.

The filmmaker explained, "Ayan has created a power which still has some limits. He provided the scope to create a bigger villain and also created a scope for the struggle for good to win over evil. It is not like a fairy tale. It is like a commercial way of telling the story of astras. This is what I like about Brahmastra."

Rajamouli further revealed that among all the astras including 'Vanara Astra', 'Agni Astra', 'Jalastra' and 'Brahmastra', Ayan made sure that love is the strongest one. He said that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director made sure that this point isn't just limited to dialogues and come across in the film as well. The maverick filmmaker said that this love will win over everything.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is slated for a theatrical release on September 9. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy with extended guest appearances by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan.