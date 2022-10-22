Star Kids Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Aaryan Khan Arrive In Style At Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali Bash, See Pics

Over the past few days, Bollywood celebrities have been seen engulfed in the festivities of Diwali. Over the past few days, many in the industry held pre-Diwali parties, all of which were star-studded affairs wherein we saw our B-town celebs in their best sartorial choices.

On Friday (Ocotber 21), actress Bhumi Pednekar hosted a pre-Diwali bash at her residence, which was attended by a bunch of Bollywood celebs, including star kids Nysa Devgan and siblings Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, who were seen making their way to Bhumi's party.

Nysa Devgn was papped by the paparazzi draped in a golden lehenga and shared some laughs with her friends who joined her for the bash.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was also spotted heading towards the venue with her brother Aaryan Khan. Suhana, who wore a beige sequined saree to Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, once again slipped into a golden saree, this time. She ditched a bun and tied her hair into a simple ponytail and paired her look with heavy earrings. On the other hand, Aaryan Khan, who joined her for the bash, chose to wear white for the occasion and looked dashing in it. Watch video here

Bhum Pednekar's pre-Diwali bash was attended by several other celebrities from the industry, including Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani.

Suhana Khan will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which is based on a popular comic of the same name and will be released on Netflix. Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, are also to make their debut in the film.

Aaryan Khan has chosen a different path. He will reportedly make his debut as a writer for a web series.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa is pursuing her education in London. She is very active on social media and is frequently seen attending parties during her India visit.