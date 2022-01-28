Subhash Ghai Is Ready To Sell Ram Lakhan & Khalnayak Remake Rights; 'Don't Want To Make Sequel Just For Money'

When it comes to Subhash Ghai or the 'Showman of Bollywood', he is known for giving us many blockbuster movies like Hero, Ram Lakhan and Khalnayak. While Hero was already remade in Bollywood with Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty making their debut with this film, there have been speculations about a remake or a sequel on the cards for the other two movies as well.

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Subash Ghai shared an update on the same and said, "I always believe in not taking the pressure of the market. We have to make a film and work hard on the screenplay. I made Ram Lakhan and Khalnayak with a lot of sincerity and don't want to follow any formula I used in the hit films."

He revealed that the entire film industry is behind him to make a sequel but he isn't interested. The filmmaker said that he is ready to sell the remake rights but doesn't want to make a sequel just for the sake of money.

"The entire industry is after me, but I am clear, Mukta Arts won't make it. We are ready to sell the remake rights. They can make the film the way they wish to and we are open to even help them on the creative front. As a producer, we have got 110 stories in the pipeline, all fresh subjects. We just need to select them and go ahead at the right time. I don't want to make a sequel just for money," he told the news portal.

Meanwhile, Subhash Ghai recently penned a film titled 36 Farmhouse which is currently streaming on Zee5 and stars Amol Parashar, Flora Saini amongst others. His banner even bankrolled this film.