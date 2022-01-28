Subhash Ghai Says He Made Ram Lakhan Without A Proper Script; 'It Became Such A Blockbuster'

Subhash Ghai's iconic film Ram Lakhan clocked 33 years on Thursday (January 27). Featuring Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit and Dimple Kapadia in leading roles, the film was a major critical and commercial success upon its release in 1989.

Recently in an interview with ETimes, Subhash Ghai walked down the memory lane and revealed how Ram Lakhan became a blockbuster even without a proper bound script.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "Actually, I started making Ram Lakhan in a rush. I had shelved Deva. And after that I had to start this film within a month. I had an idea for Ram Lakhan but I did not have a story. So, I had to write a story and a screenplay and start shooting in one month. I had worked with Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in Meri Jung and Hero respectively. I told them that I want to start a film next month and they agreed. I had signed Madhuri for three films. First was Uttar Dakshin and second was Ram Lakhan. So, Madhuri was already there. She was a Mukta artiste so I was pushing her.

He added, "But the problem arose when my three regular distributors left me because Anil and Jackie's latest films had flopped. So, Mumbai, overseas, Delhi, UP, and West Bengal, these distributors quit the film. I had to sell the film after making it. But I was determined to make this film. I had to improvise during the shooting. Today, everyone wants a bound script. I made Ram Lakhan without a proper script and it became such a blockbuster."

"If you saw my scripts before starting the film and the copy submitted to the censor board, they were two different things. So, there was a long process from the written word of the script to the final making of the film. Like in 36 Farmhouse it started with an idea and here there are two rich brothers killing each other for grabbing a farm house," the filmmaker told the tabloid further calling Ram Lakhan a timeless tale like Ramayana and Mahabharata.

He also shared his thoughts on his blockbuster film getting a remake and said, "It will be relevant today and even for the years to come. Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty were supposed to make the remake but they are taking their own time. But I am sure whenever the film will be remade it will be a blockbuster because it has the combination of good drama, story, screenplay and characterization."

Ram Lakhan revolves around Ram, an upright police officer, and his brother Lakhan, a playboy who vow vengeance when they learn that their father was killed by their uncles.