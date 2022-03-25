Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda & Khushi Kapoor’s First Photos From Zoya Akhtar's The Archies Set Get Leaked Online

The first set of pictures of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor from the sets of Zoya Akhtar's upcoming musical 'The Archies' have made their way onto the internet. The young actors were captured by the paparazzi in Mumbai and the pictures have gone viral on social media.

They had reportedly gathered for their first look test. Suhana, Agastya, Khushi appear to be playing the roles of Veronica Lodge, Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper respectively. Meanwhile, Agastya's sister Navya and mom Shweta Bachchan were also spotted on the set along with Zoya Akhtar.

Manav Manglani shared a carousel of photos with the following caption: "Guess who's playing #Archie #Betty #Veronica? #suhanakhan #khushikapoor #navyananda #agastyananda clicked as they kickstart Day 1 shoot with director #zoieakhtar in Mumbai today."

It must be noted that Suhana Khan was earlier photographed outside the office of Zoya Akhtar. Fans have been speculating for quite some time now that she may appear in the filmmaker’s live-action musical film based on Archie Comics for Netflix.

A few months back, Akhtar had opened up about this collaboration and had said, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today."

Archie Comics CEO and Publisher Jon Goldwater had added, "It's a huge source of pride that the Archie Comics characters and stories resonate with fans globally, and especially in India, for more than 50 years. We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and trust Zoya Akhtar and her creative team to deliver a truly unique and exciting take on Archie and friends through the lens of Indian cinema.”