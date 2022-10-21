Suhana Khan Attends Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash Draped In Saree, Netizens Say 'Resembles Deepika Padukone'
It is that time of the year when our B-town celebrities put their best festive looks forward. As Diwali celebrations have kicked off, celebrated designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali party on Thursday (October 20), which was attended by several prominent celebrities. The bash was also attended by the industry's gen stars, including Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.
Except for Navya, Jhanvi, and Ananya, they were all dressed in sarees. But the one who grabbed all the attention was superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. She draped herself in a beige sequined saree and paired it with a sleeveless blouse. She kept her hair tied in a bun. Even though Suhana looked gorgeous, a section of netizens on the internet pointed out her uncomfortable walk in the outfit and the high heels. Watch the video here
The
video
clip
shared
by
a
paparazzo
account
showed
Suhana
entering
the
venue.
Many
fans
felt
she
resembled
Deepika
Padukone.
One
called
her,
"Next
Deepika
Padukone," while
another
said,
"She
looks
like
DP."
One
user
wrote,
"For
a
sec
I
thought
it
was
Deepika."
Another
comment
read,
"Just
love
how
elegantly
she
carries
herself.
Her
aura
and
the
way
she
is
so
calm.
She
is
raised
so
perfectly
I
feel."
Khushi Kapoor too attended the bash wearing a white sheer saree, and her sister Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a green lehenga. For the unversed, Khushi and Suhana will be making their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor also joined them. She looked absolutely stunning in a sequinned saree.
Meanwhile, Ananya Pandey ditched regular lengha and opted for an Indo-western style in black and white, giving a trendy fashion statement this festive season. The actress was last seen in Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda, which failed at the box-office. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kaha with Siddhant Chaturvedi.