Suhana Khan Wishes ‘Bestest Friend’ Shah Rukh Khan On His Birthday With A Cute Childhood Pic Ft Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars of Indian Cinema and there are no second thoughts about it. From winning hearts with his impeccable acting skills to redefining romance for the youth, King Khan has left a forever mark on our hearts. His charisma makes us skip a beat and his swag remains unmatched. So, as Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older today, he has been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends across the world. In fact, videos of fans gathering outside Mannat on SRK's birthday have been doing the rounds.

Amid this, King Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan took social media by storm as she wished her father on his birthday in the most adorable way. Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana shared a throwback pic featuring herself, SRK and Aryan Khan. The pic was clicked during Aryan and Suhana's childhood days and the kids were seen trying to kiss daddy Shah Rukh. It is undoubtedly one of the cutest pics of the Devdas actor with his kids. In the caption, Suhana wrote, "Happy Birthday to my bestest friend. I love you the most @iamsrk" along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's wish for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Suhana is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The young starlet will be seen playing the role of Veronica in the movie which will be releasing on Netflix.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, is set to make a comeback with Siddharth Anand's much anticipated Pathaan. The superstar will be seen playing the titular role in the movie which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Interestingly, YRF has unveiled the tease of Pathaan on Shah Rukh Khan's 57 birthday today and it has been garnering rave reviews. In fact, Suhana has also dropped a heart for the teaser. Pathaan is slated to hit the screens on January 25 next year.