Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Defends Jacqueline Fernandez In Handwritten Note After Their Pics Go Viral

Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s association has been raising a lot of eyebrows ever since pictures of their intimate moments went viral on social media. Now, Sukesh has released a handwritten note through his lawyer, expressing his displeasure over private photos of him and Jacqueline being circulated.

In his letter to the media, Sukesh shared, "It's really sad and disturbing to see private pictures being circulated, which I have got to know through news the whole of last week. It's a complete violation of one's privacy and personal space. As I have mentioned before I and Jacqueline were in a relationship. Seeing each other and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way its projected, commented and trolled in a bad light. The relationship has lots of love and respect for each other without any expectations. Kindly requesting everyone to stop projecting her in a bad way, as it's not easy on her, who has only loved without expecting anything. I have mentioned before that she has no involvement in the ongoing money-laundering case."

He then went on to clarify about the expensive gifts he gave to Jacqueline and said, “I have gifted her things and done things for her family, are normal things one would do for his loved one in a relationship. It is personal, I don’t understand why it is being made such a big deal. At the same time I would like to again certain that none of it was 'proceeds of so called crime'. It is all from legitimate earnings and the same would be proved in court of law very soon. I kindly request everyone again to stop looking at this in a wrong way and please show her lots of love and support as she is not wrong in anyway, except loving without any expectations (sic).”

It must be noted that Jacqueline has refused to comment on this controversy. However, the actress did release a social media statement after the infamous pictures were leaked online in January. She did not caption the post and her text photograph read as follows: “The country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learnt a lot. I’m currently going through a rough patch but I’m sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you.”

It has been reported by various media outlets that Sukesh was in touch with many actresses and was sending random gifts and hampers to them under different initials and names. Sukesh was later arrested last year in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.