They Weren’t Made For Each Other: Suneel Darshan Recalls Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor’s Love Story

Dharmesh Darshan's Haa Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya is the only film featuring together Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor. Interestingly, the duo fell in love with each other on the sets and were all set to get married.

The former lovebirds even got engaged, however, things soon changed between them and the duo, at last, parted ways leaving their fans sad.

Veteran filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who produced Haa Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, recently talked about Abhishek and Karisma's love story in an interview and revealed that they were never made for each other. Yes, you read that right!

Talking about the rumours about their relationship back then, Suneel stated that there were no speculations as their love story was confirmed. Abhishek and Karisma were a couple and the veteran filmmaker even attended their engagement.

According to him, Abhishek was anxious because Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya was a special project since it was the only movie where he worked with Karisma. For the unversed, the film was released in 2002 and also featured Akshay Kumar. Upon its release, the romantic drama failed to make a mark at the ticket window. Soon after the release, Abhishek and Karisma went their separate ways and never worked together.

According to Suneel Darshan, Abhishek and Karisma weren't 'destined' to end up with each other and he felt the same even during the film's shooting. Talking about it, he revealed that there used to be constant bickering and they were not the 'made for each other' kind. He used to always wonder if the duo was really made for each other.

Calling Abhishek a 'sweet fellow' and Karisma a 'nice person', Darshan concluded that some things are destined. After their breaking, the Bollywood stars went on to marry other people.

Among them, Karishma was the first one to get married. In 2003, she exchanged wedding vows with Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur. Parents to a daughter Samaira and a son Kiaan, the couple got divorced in 2016. Since then, Karisma is happily single.

Abhishek, on the other hand, married Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai in 2007. Parents to an 11-year-old daughter Aaradhya, the couple is in a happy space.