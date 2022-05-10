Suniel Shetty Gives Savage Reply To Twitter User Who Wrongly Tagged Him As 'Gutka King'

After the recent uproar over Akshay Kumar featuring in a commercial for a tobacco brand, a Twitter user recently objected to the hoarding of the same ad that featured Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay. In a tweet, he wrote, "Itne ad dekh liye iss Highway pe ki ab Gutkha khaane ka mann kar raha hai (I have seen so many ads on this highway that I feel like having some tobacco)."

Another Twitter user reshared this post and wrongly tagged Suniel in it. His tweet read, "Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty you're kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way. Don't lead India to cancer nation stupids."

In response, Suniel hilariously wrote, "Bhai thu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de (Brother, either you adjust your specs or get your eyes checked)."

Upon realising his folly, the user apologised to Suniel Shetty for the goof-up and claimed that he was his fan.

"Hello @SunielVShetty Sorry it was just mistagged and I didn't mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love. It should be (@ajaydevgn) As I am your fan your name ups always first in tag," he wrote in a tweet. Suniel replied with a folded-hand emoticon.

Suniel's fans lauded the actor for his response. A fan wrote, "That's why you're regarded as a superb human being. Fan galati se mistake kare, phir bhi reply dete ho (You reply even if a fan commits a mistake)."

Previously, Akshay Kumar had stirred a controversy for promoting a pan masala brand. After receiving flak, the superstar issued an apology on social media in which he mentioned that he will be stepping back from the brand, donating his entire fee to a 'worthy cause.'