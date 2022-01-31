Suniel Shetty Opens Up About Ahan Shetty Receiving Love From Audience For His Bollywood Debut

It's not easy for star kids to receive love instantly from audience after their Bollywood debut. Most of the star kids were welcomed with nasty comments owing to the nepotism debate, which often gets discussed among netizens on social media. However, recently, when Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut with Tadap, he managed to win several hearts with his acting chops.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Suniel was asked how he looks at all the love Ahan received from audience, he said that he is glad that Ahan was appreciated for his work.

"I am glad that Ahan was appreciated for his part in the film. A good start was much needed. Today acceptance and appreciation is very-very important. I am also happy that projects that are coming our way are from good banners and acclaimed filmmakers. Let's see where Ahan's destination takes him. Fingers crossed," said Shetty while speaking to Times Of India.

He further said that Ahan was lucky enough, because he had people like an abled producer like Sajid Nadiadwala who held the film close to his heart and released it on the big screen and not on OTT.

"So, I will be forever indebted to him for that. I will also be forever indebted to Milan Luthria (director) who taught Ahan like how a guru teaches his shishya," said the 60-year-old actor.

With respect to work, Suniel will next be seen in a film alongside Sanjay Dutt.