Suniel Shetty On Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Reports: It's For Them To Decide What They Want To Do

Lately, the tinsel town is abuzz with reports about actress Athiya Shetty's wedding with her rumoured beau and cricketer KL Rahul. Speculations are rife that the couple is all set to get hitched by the end of 2022. It was also reported that their nuptials will be a low-key ceremony with South Indian rituals.

At a recent event, Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty addressed these conjectures and said that it's his daughter's choice. He said that he loves KL Rahul and it's upto the couple to decide when they want to take the plunge. Calling his children responsible people, he said that his blessings are always there for them.

ETimes quoted Suniel as saying, "She is my daughter, she will get married sometime. I would want my son to also get married, the sooner the better. It's their choice. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them."

Previously, Athiya too, had reacted to reports of her wedding and said that she is tired of answering questions around it.

"I am tired of all this, now I only laugh them off. Let people think whatever they want to," she had told a leading daily. Her brother Ahan had also refuted these rumours while speaking with another tabloid.

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in the 2015 film Hero.